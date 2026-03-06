VIDEO: MS Dhoni Asks Wife Sakshi To Calm Down After She Jumps In Excitement During IND VS ENG T20 WC26 Semi-Final - Here's Why

MS Dhoni Asks Wife Sakshi To Calm Down After She Jumps In Excitement |

Stars descended at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday to watch India defeat England in a nail-biting contest to seal their place in the ICC T20 Word Cup 2026. MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi made a rare public appearance, watching the game from the stands. At one moment, Dhoni was seen asking Sakshi to calm down after she jumped in excitement mistaking a wicket in a video that has gone viral.

The incident occurred in the 18th over of the England chase. Jasprit Bumrah nailed a full delivery to Sam Curran who hit it straight back to the bowler. While it took a bounce before making to Bumrah, many in the crowd, including Sakshi Dhoni thought it carried straight to the fast bowler.

She jumped and screamed in excitement only for Dhoni to calm her down and explain what happened. The video of the interaction went viral on social media.

Former Team India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was spotted at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai during the high-voltage semi-final clash between India and England on Thursday. MS Dhoni was spotted in the stands cheering Team India in the crucial match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.