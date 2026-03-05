'Thala For A Reason': Social Media Flooded With Memes Crediting MS Dhoni After India Beat England By '7' Runs | X

Mumbai, March 5: Social media is abuzz with memes giving credits for India's victory against England in the crucial ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. Former Team India captain and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni was also present in the stadium to cheer the Indian Cricket Team. The memes were in connection with the seven runs victory margin.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Thala For A Reason

MS Dhoni's jersey number is seven and the meme calculates the numbers and brings the total to seven to credit anything and everything to MS Dhoni. The meme states, "Thala For A Reason" after doing the calculation and bringing the conclusion or the total to seven.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Google India Post

The Indian Cricket Team defeated England by seven runs in presence of MS Dhoni in the stadium, the memes started flooding the social media. Google India shared the meme and said, "Won by 7 runs... for a reason."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rajasthan Royals Shares Meme

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals also shared the same on social media and said, "For a reason". Rajasthan shared the post along with the pic of MS Dhoni present at the stadium and the total of both the teams which displayed the victory margin of seven runs.