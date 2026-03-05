MS Dhoni Cheers Team India At Wankhede During IND vs ENG ICC T20 WC26 Semi-Final; Wife Sakshi Shares Video Of Thala Fan On Mumbai Streets | X

Mumbai, March 5: Former Team India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was spotted at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai during the high-voltage semi-final clash between India and England on Thursday. MS Dhoni was spotted in the stands cheering Team India in the crucial match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. A video was also shared by Sakshi Dhoni on her official Instagram account where a Thala fan was spotted wandering at Churchgate in Mumbai ahead of the match.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The fan was seen donning an Indian tri-colour jersey with his face coloured in yellow which resonates MS Dhoni's franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Thala was also seen written at the back of the jersey with number 7.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Viral Video

The video was shot by Sakshi Dhoni while they were in Mumbai to attend the wedding celebrations of Arjun Tendulkar who is the son of Indian cricket legend and MS Dhoni's mentor Sachin Tendulkar. The viral video shows MS Dhoni shooting the video from inside the car and fan is seen on the street taking selfies with cricketing fans.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Spotted At Wankhede

Later in the evening, MS Dhoni visited the stadium to witness the high-voltage clash between England and India. MS Dhoni was seen in a half-sleeves black t-shirt standing in the stands as Sanju Samson departed after an excellent innings of 89 runs in just 42 balls. Team India is well on course to set a competitive target against England while batting first.

Special Venue

Wankhede Stadium is very close to the heart of former Team India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni as he scored the winnings runs in the ICC ODI World Cup 2011 and helped Team India to lift the trophy for the second time in history at the same venue.