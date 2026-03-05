No Ban For Sanju Samson, Opens Batting In IND VS ENG T20 WC26 Semi-Final At Wankhede Stadium As India Go Unchanged

Sanju Samson | X

Sanju Samson faced no sanction for his emotional celebration after his heroic innings at Eden Gardens. Reports of Sanju Samson's ban were flouting on social media, but the Kerala batter was not sanctioned and cleared to play the IND VS ENG T20 WC26 Semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium. India have named an unchanged XI, meaning Samson will open alongside Abhishek Sharma.

Sanju Samson's emotional celebration had sparked debate over a possible breach of the ICC Code of Conduct. Samson stroked a masterful 97 on Sunday, securing India's berth in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026. Reports have linked him to a possible ban for the IND VS ENG game at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

The incident occurred when Sanju Samson removed his helmet and threw it on the ground after scoring a half-century in the crucial game against West Indies in a virtual quarter-finals.

The Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which prohibits the "abuse of cricket equipment". However, Samson's incident was more of celebration than dissent and is likely to be characterised as a Level 1 offence.

As a result, Samson escaped any sanctions and was cleared to play.

"Whatever I ask, they've been turning up really nicely. Mood in the camp is very positive. And obviously, leading up to this game, I think everything is good. Hopefully it'll be a full house tonight and we'll give them a show. We're going with the same team," Surya said at the toss.