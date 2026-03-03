'Dark Forces': Kerala Congress Demands Ashwini Vaishnaw To Take Action Against Netizen For Racist Post On Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson | Photo: Twitter

Thiruvananthapuram, March 3: The Kerala Congress has demanded Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to take strict action against an internet user for racist post against Indian wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson. Sanju Samson hails from Kerala and the State Congress has called the post as "vile racism" and raised their demand of strict and immediate action.

Congress shared the post on its official social media and flagged the racist remark. The verified user identified as "@_kumbhkaran" shared the post and said, "Only dark forces can defeat dark forces! Well played Sanju Samson," after Sanju Samson's match-winning knock against West Indies. The user also used the hashtag #INDvsWI. The internet users slammed the post and called it inappropriate and offensive.

Kerala Congress shared the post on its account and demanded strict action. Congress said, "This kind of vile racism has absolutely no place in India. We urge @AshwiniVaishnaw to take immediate action against the person behind the account who posted this disgusting comment targeting Sanju Samson, the pride of Kerala."

'Pride Of Kerala'

The party alleged that the post amounted to racial insensitivity and demanded action. Congress also called it a disgusting comment which targeted Sanju Samson for his skin colour. The Congress party also termed Sanju Samson as the "Pride of Kerala."

There is no reply from the IT Ministry or Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in connection with the matter so far and there are no reports of any action against the social media user.