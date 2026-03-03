Huge Setback For India? Sanju Samson Faces Possible ICC Action Ahead Of Semi-Final Against England In Mumbai

Sanju Samson | X

Mumbai, March 3: Indian Cricket Team could face a possible setback ahead of the semi-finals against England at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, March 5. India's in-form wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson is likely to face a possible action from the International Cricket Council (ICC) as his emotional celebration has sparked debate over a possible breach of the ICC Code of Conduct.

Controversial Celebration

The incident occurred when Sanju Samson removed his helmet and threw it on the ground after scoring a half-century in the crucial game against West Indies in a virtual quarter-finals. Sanju Samson's powerful knock of 97 runs helped India to qualify for the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

A Knock to Remember

Sanju Samson seemed emotionally overwhelmed and celebrated in aggression as he was facing criticism for his back-to-back poor performances in the series against New Zealand, resulting in his exit from the playing eleven in the T20 World Cup. Sanju Samson got another chance in the game against Zimbabwe and gave the perfect start which the team was searching for and in the game against West Indies, he remained till the last ball and hit the winning runs and carried the team to the semi-finals.

It was a special moment for Sanju as he often faced questions about consistency and selection. The knock felt like a statement and a reminder of his talent and his importance on the big stage.

Sanju Samson was visibly emotional after which he removed his helmet and threw it to the ground, he looked up at the sky and thanked God. Netizens showered praise for the batter on social media and called the it passionate and heartfelt moment.

However, the act of throwing the helmet has now become the centre of attention.

What Does the ICC Rule Say?

The ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Staff clearly mentions that players must not abuse cricket equipment or behave in a way that goes against the spirit of the game. Throwing equipment on the field, even in celebration, can be viewed as a minor offence.

If the match officials feel that the act amounts to misuse of equipment, it could lead to:

1. A monetary fine

2. Demerit points

3. Suspension in a rare case mostly depending on the severity and past record.

Is Samson Really in Danger of a Ban?

The is no official confirmation of any action against Sanju Samson so far. No statement has been issued by the ICC regarding a fine or suspension. In many similar cases, emotional celebrations have resulted in only minor penalties or warnings.

Speculation

As there is no official announcement of any action so far, the talk of semi-finals ban remain speculation at this stage.

What It Means for India?

Sanju Samson's presence is crucial for Team India in the must-win semi-finals against England. Losing the in-form batter in the batting line-up would be a major setback for the team. However, unless the ICC announces any disciplinary action, he remains available for selection.