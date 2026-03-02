'Rulayega Kya Pagle?': Sanju Samson Hugs Suryakumar Yadav As India Captain Showers Praise After Eden Gardens Show | VIDEO

India captain Suryakumar Yadav showered praises on Sanju Samson following his heroic innings that helped the team seal a berth in the semi-final. Samson stroked a masterful 97 to seal a record chase in front of a packed Eden Gardens crowd on Sunday. Surya, speaking after the game, hailed Sanju's character and his ability to step up when the team required him to.

As Surya continued his praise, Sanju put his arm around the captain, appreciating the praise. After a point, Samson tickled a funny bone, hugging his captain, and saying "Rulayega kya pagle? (Will you make me cry?)"

"I always say good things happen to good people and at the right time. No better time, no better stage for someone like him to step up and give the team what the team required. The moment he came into the side, I think the first thing that he said amongst the group when we sat together was, let's do something which the team wants, not what you want," said Suryakumar.

"In life, we've seen so many things, so many ups and downs. I don't want to take you back to what happened in the whole year, losing his position, batting out of position, and then coming back batting at the same position."

As the winning runs were struck, Samson sank to his knees in an emotional celebration, acknowledging the moment and the magnitude of his match-winning performance. He walked back to a standing ovation from the crowd and the dugout, with 'Vande Mataram' playing in the background.

Sanju Samson blasted a scintillating 97 not out to help India book their place in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final. Chasing 196, Samson stayed unbeaten to power his side home in arguably one of the greatest innings by an Indian in World Cup run chases.