VIDEO: MP Priya Saroj Jumps In Joy, Waves KKR Flag After Rinku Singh Hits Winning Runs In Super Over During LSG VS KKR Clash

Rinku's fiancée, MP Priya Saroj celebrates as KKR win Super Over against LSG | X

Rinku Singh played a pivotal role as Kolkata Knight Riders clinched only their second win of IPL 2026 against LSG on Sunday. Rinku's fiancée, MP Priya Saroj watched on from the stands in Lucknow, as her fiancée and KKR vice-captain delivered the winning runs in the super over. In a now viral video, Saroj can be seen jumping with joy as she waves the KKR flag after the win.

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Samajwadi Party leader and Member of Parliament from Utta Pradesh's Machhlishahr constituency Priya Saroj took out time from her busy schedule and reached the stadium to cheer for her fiance Rinku Singh.

In the video, Priya Saroj can be standing alongside the stands tensed as Rinku Singh takes strike for the Super Over. Needing just two runs to win, the left-hander expertly threads the gap to find the boundary and finish the contest off the first ball.

Priya can be seen jumping in joy after her fiancée hit the winning runs. She then waved KKR's Purple and Gold flag proudly, with the KKR fans also celebrating.

Saroj dedicates Rinku show to late father

Rinku Singh slammed his half-century and powered his team to a strong total after early setbacks. His 83 runs helped his team reach 155 runs after his team was down to 73/6. Priya Saroj dedicated his match-winning innings to his father who passed away recently.

She said, "I am very happy, whatever he has played today is for my father-in-law and I am missing him a lot today."