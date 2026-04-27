Rinku Singh's Fiancee MP Priya Saroj Dedicates His 83 Runs Match-Winning Knock To His Late Father | VIDEO | X | AI

Lucknow, April 26: Kolkata Knight Riders star player Rinku Singh's fiancee Priya Saroj was present in the stands to cheer for him in the clash against Lucknow Super Giants at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium on Sunday. Rinku Singh played a match-winning knock of 83 runs in a high-intensity thriller. The match went into the Super Over and KKR pulled off an exceptional victory.

Samajwadi Party leader and Member of Parliament from Utta Pradesh's Machhlishahr constituency Priya Saroj took out time from her busy schedule and reached the stadium to cheer for her fiance Rinku Singh.

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Rinku Singh slammed his half-century and powered his team to a strong total after early setbacks. His 83 runs helped his team reach 155 runs after his team was down to 73/6. Priya Saroj dedicated his match-winnings to his father who passed away recently.

She said, "I am very happy, whatever he has played today is for my father-in-law and I am missing him a lot today." She was seen cheering, jumping and clapping for Rinku Singh in a close match.

The match went into the Super Over after Mohammed Shami smashed a six on the last ball. However, Sunil Narine restricted LSG to only one runs. He dismissed Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram were dismissed without scoring a single run and the only run was scored by captain Rishabh Pant.

Once again, Rinku Singh got a chance to be the hero as he came in to bat for KKR in the Super Over. He finished the game on the very first ball by hitting a boundary in the chase of only two runs. This is the shortest Super Over in the T20 history as the previous was finished in two balls.