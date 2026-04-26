LSG Vs KKR Super Over: Sunil Narine Cleans Up Lucknow Batters For Just 1 Run; Rinku Singh Finishes In 1 Ball

Sunil Narine |

Lucknow, April 26: Kolkata Knight Riders pulled off an amazing victory in a last-over and Super Over thriller against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium on SundayIn the Super Over, Sunil Narine delivered a stunning spell as he finished it in just three balls. He dismissed Nicholas Pooran for 0 and Aiden Markram for 0, leaving Lucknow in deep trouble.

Rishabh Pant managed to score the only run in the Super Over as LSG ended with just 1 run. It is now the lowest total ever in a Super Over with Narine completely dominating the contest.

Chasing only 2 runs, Rinku Singh walked in alongside Rovman Powell. On the very first ball, Rinku smashed a boundary and finished the match instantly, giving KKR a memorable win.

The Super Over capped off a thrilling contest, with Narine's brilliance and Rinku's calm finish sealing the result in quick time. This is the shortest-ever Super Over chase in history as the previous took two balls to chase down a target of 3 runs.