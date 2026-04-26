LSG Vs KKR: Mohammed Shami Hits Last-Ball Six In Tie Thriller, Forces First Super Over Of IPL 2026 In Lucknow

Mohammed Shami Hits Last-Ball Six In Tie Thriller | X

Lucknow, April 26: Mohammed Shami smashed a six off the final ball as Lucknow Super Giants tied a thrilling match against Kolkata Knight Riders, forcing the first Super Over of IPL 2026.

Chasing 156, LSG needed 17 runs in the final over, bowled by young Kartik Tyagi. The over turned dramatic with two no-balls, which gave LSG extra runs and chances under pressure.

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One of the free hits went for a boundary, bringing the equation down quickly. Himmat Singh kept LSG in the game with a quick cameo, playing fearless shots in the final moments.

With runs needed off the last ball, Shami stepped up and launched a six, taking LSG to 148/8 in 19.3 overs, matching KKR’s 155/7 and tying the match.

Earlier, Rinku Singh had powered KKR with a superb 83 not out, guiding them to a strong total.

The match will now go into a Super Over, the first of IPL 2026, after a dramatic finish in Lucknow.