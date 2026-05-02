VIDEO: Mohammed Siraj, Sai Sudharsan Play Garba As GT Players Celebrate Gujarat Day

GT players play garba during Gujarat Day celebrations | X/Gujarat_titans

Gujarat Titans marked Gujarat Day with a vibrant team celebration, bringing together players, support staff and management for a special evening that blended culture with camaraderie. The highlight of the night was a joyful Garba session, with Mohammed Siraj and Sai Sudharsan joining teammates on the dance floor in a video that has since gone viral.

The celebrations took place during a team dinner on Friday, where players embraced the festive spirit of the state. Laughter and music filled the evening as several GT stars tried their hand at Garba, a traditional folk dance of Gujarat, showcasing a lighter side away from the pressures of the IPL 2026.

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To mark the occasion, the franchise presented players with specially crafted Tangaliya shirts, one of Gujarat’s most distinctive handwoven textiles. The squad proudly wore the traditional attire during the evening, expressing excitement while learning about the craft and its cultural importance.

Tangaliya weaving, which dates back over 700 years, originates from the Dangashiya community. Known for its unique bead-like patterns—often described as “pearls on cloth”—the fabric has long been associated with special occasions and carries deep cultural meaning. Over time, it has also gained global recognition for its intricate craftsmanship.

The initiative reflects Gujarat Titans’ strong Gujarat-first approach, as the franchise continues to celebrate regional identity and build a deeper connection with its roots. The Gujarat Day dinner not only highlighted local heritage but also strengthened team bonding, with players fully immersing themselves in the cultural experience.

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Following two successive wins, the Shubman Gill-led side will now host Punjab Kings on Sunday in their next IPL 2026 match.