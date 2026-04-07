'Sat Sri Akaal, Paaji': Mohammed Siraj Greets Gujarat Titans' Bus Driver With Warm Hug Ahead Of DC vs GT IPL 2026 Match; Video

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A touching scene off the field stole the spotlight during the Indian Premier League 2026 season when Mohammed Siraj, fast bowler for the Gujarat Titans, warmly greeted the team’s bus driver. Approaching him with a smile, Siraj said, “Sat Sri Akaal, Paaji,” a Punjabi greeting, and gave him a heartfelt hug.

The moment quickly drew attention as other Gujarat Titans players joined in, exchanging handshakes, pats on the back, and smiles with the driver, celebrating the unsung heroes who help the team behind the scenes. Fans on social media lauded the gesture, praising Siraj and the team for showing humility, respect, and a sense of camaraderie beyond the cricket field.

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This heartwarming interaction highlighted the human side of professional sports, reminding everyone that behind every high-octane match, there are countless people whose efforts keep the team moving smoothly. Siraj’s simple yet thoughtful greeting became a viral moment, demonstrating how small acts of kindness resonate widely, even amid the high-pressure environment of the IPL.

The Gujarat Titans’ gesture also sparked conversations among fans about respect for support staff and the importance of gratitude in sports, reinforcing positive values and team spirit throughout the IPL season.