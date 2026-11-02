VIDEO: Mohammad Rizwan Practices On Terrace Of His House; Netizens Joke '7-8 Centuries Confirmed' For ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2027 | X

A video is going viral on social media in which ousted Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan is seen practicing in full gear at the terrace of his house. The fans are trolling the Pakistani cricketer as the video surfaced a year ahead of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2027.

The viral video shows Rizwan wearing the cricket pads, helmet and gloves and practicing batting on the terrace of his house. He is seen batting on the hard marble surface and it can be seen in the video that the ball is getting extra bounce and it is also skidding off the surface.

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However, Rizwan is seen facing the quick deliveries with minimum footwork. He plays a pull shot off the short ball on the back foot and also leaves a delivery outside the off stump.

Netizens React

The internet users were quick to react after the video hit the internet. The users trolled Rizwan and said that he is getting ready to slam at least 7-8 centuries in the upcoming ODI World Cup in 2027.

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The video was shared on social media with the caption, "Bad and scary news for other teams , the legend Md. Rizwan is practicing in balcony of his house Atleast 7-8 centuries are loading in 2027 WC after this practice."

Another user shared the video with the caption, "Rizwan is practicing on marble pitch to improve his Backfoot game considering ODI WC is in South Africa and wt20 is in Australia."

Not Part Of Pakistan Team

Currently, Rizwan is not a part of the Pakistan Cricket Team. He was also not a part of the team which recently played the ODI tri-series against England and Sri Lanka.

Mohammad Rizwan became part of a controversy during Pakistan's 2026 England tour after his mobile phone was reportedly confiscated following the Lord's Test as part of an inquiry into alleged links to online betting and gambling websites.

NCCIA Inquiry

Pakistan's National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) questioned the former captain and conducted a forensic examination of his phone.

Rizwan challenged the agency's jurisdiction before the Lahore High Court, but his petition was dismissed and the court directed him to respond to the inquiry.

Read Also Mohammad Rizwan Appears Before NCCIA For Mobile Phone Forensic Analysis In Betting & Gambling Probe

He later approached the ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit seeking clarity on the procedures for investigating suspected corruption. The allegations remain under investigation and no finding of wrongdoing against Rizwan has been established yet.