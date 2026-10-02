Mohammad Rizwan Appears Before NCCIA For Mobile Phone Forensic Analysis In Betting & Gambling Probe | X

Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan appeared before the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) on Friday for the forensic examination of his mobile phone which was seized in England last month.

Rizwan was among the Pakistani players who were sent back in the middle of the Test series against England and an inquiry was initiated against him over the allegations of online betting, gambling and also leaking important team information which were discussed in the dressing room.

The agency issued him a notice under Section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, seeking his cooperation. A four-member team, comprising a deputy director and three inspectors is expected to question him.

Rizwan declined to comment on the inquiry and asked the reporters to direct their questions to the NCCIA. He had earlier sought written details of the investigation and the return of his phone.

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Rizwan said the device was taken from him on August 31 during Pakistan's Test tour of England. He claimed he had shared the password and that officials examined the phone in his presence.

The inquiry reportedly concerns allegations of online betting, gambling and leaking team information from the dressing room. Pakistan lost the three-match Test series 3-0.