 VIDEO: Mohamed Salah Dances With Egypt Fans On The Streets To Celebrate First Ever FIFA World Cup Win
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VIDEO: Mohamed Salah Dances With Egypt Fans On The Streets To Celebrate First Ever FIFA World Cup Win

Mohamed Salah celebrated Egypt's historic first-ever FIFA World Cup victory by joining jubilant supporters in the streets of Vancouver, Canada, after their 3-1 win over New Zealand. Videos of the Liverpool star dancing and singing with fans have gone viral, capturing the joy of a landmark moment as Egypt finally secured its maiden World Cup win after decades of waiting.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, June 22, 2026, 05:40 PM IST
VIDEO: Mohamed Salah Dances With Egypt Fans On The Streets To Celebrate First Ever FIFA World Cup Win

Egypt's historic first-ever FIFA World Cup victory sparked jubilant celebrations far beyond the stadium, with star forward Mohamed Salah joining ecstatic supporters in the streets of Canada. Videos of Salah dancing and singing with fans after Egypt's 3-1 win over New Zealand have gone viral on social media, capturing the emotion of a landmark moment in the nation's football history.

Salah scored the decisive goal as Egypt defeated New Zealand 3-1 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, marking a historic milestone for the Pharaohs. The Liverpool forward also registered an assist as Egypt claimed their maiden World Cup win since making their tournament debut in 1934.

Following the final whistle, celebrations spilled out onto the streets of Vancouver, where thousands of Egyptian supporters gathered to mark the landmark achievement. Videos circulating online showed Salah joining fans in singing, dancing and celebrating the memorable victory, drawing cheers from the crowd.

The footage has been widely shared across social media platforms, with fans praising the 33-year-old forward for taking time to celebrate alongside supporters after one of the most significant moments in Egyptian football history.

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Salah, Egypt's all-time leading scorer, once again delivered on the biggest stage, inspiring his side to a memorable triumph and igniting celebrations among Egyptian fans both in Canada and around the world.

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