Egypt grabbed the lead against Belgium in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G clash courtesy of a stunning strike from Emam Ashour. The midfielder picked up the ball just outside the penalty area and unleashed a powerful long-range effort that arrowed towards the bottom-left corner.

Despite Thibaut Courtois' full-stretch dive, the Belgian goalkeeper had no chance of keeping out Ashour's sensational effort as the ball nestled into the back of the net, handing Egypt a deserved advantage and sending their supporters into celebration.

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Ashour's strike highlighted Egypt's confidence and attacking intent as they looked to secure an important result in Group G. The midfielder's ability to find the back of the net from distance underlined why he remains one of Egypt's most influential players on the international stage.

Belgium, boasting a squad filled with world-class talent, found themselves trailing after Ashour's moment of magic and were forced to respond quickly in search of an equalizer. Courtois could only watch as the ball nestled into the corner of the net, capping off one of the standout goals of the tournament so far.

The goal immediately gained attention across social media, with fans praising the technique, power, and precision behind the strike. As Egypt continued to push for a memorable victory, Ashour's wonder goal provided a significant boost in their quest to advance from the group stage.