VIDEO: MI Skipper Hardik Pandya Shoves Off Lasith Malinga After Losing To SRH, Netizens Slam His Behaviour

Hardik Pandya and Lasith Malinga | Credits: Twitter

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya has been in the news for all the wrong reasons ever since the start of the team's campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Pandya faced a backlash from MI fans for replacing Rohit Sharma as a captain.

Hardik Pandya received a hostile reception from the crowd in Ahmedabad and Hyderabad as he was booed during the toss and also subjected to jeers throughout the match. To make it worse, the all-rounder didn't have a good start to start to his captaincy debut with Mumbai Indians as the five-time IPL champions lost to two back to back of the ongoing IPL season.

The fans and analysts have been closely monitoring and watching every move of Hardik Pandya on the field. Even off the field, Pandya cannot escape from the scrutiny. In a video went viral on social media, Hardik Pandya was seen seemingly refusing to shake hand with Lasith Malinga and shoved him away after Mumbai Indians defeat to SunRisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad.

Does Hardik Pandya kicked Lasith Malinga? His hands, face reaction same story.

Not a good way to treat legend like Lasith Malinga. #HardikPandya #SRHvMI pic.twitter.com/Yg5a5hNRTE — Satya Prakash (@Satya_Prakash08) March 28, 2024

Another video featuring MI skipper Hardik Pandya and bowling coach Lasith Malinga also went viral on social media. In the video, the all-rounder was seen standing when batting coach offered a sit to him. However, Malinga stood up and gave a seat to Hardik Pandya.

ALL is NOT well between Hardik Pandya and Lasith Malinga in MI Camp.



Another video went viral when Hardik refused to shake hands with Malinga after the match.#SRHvsMi #HardikPandya #RohitSharma𓃵 pic.twitter.com/d69oMonP3B — ROMAN_KLR (@Royshib69) March 28, 2024

Hardik Pandya's behaviour and attitude have been heavily scrutnized by the fans ever since his walked out of the field as the new Mumbai Indians captain in IPL 2024. The recent videos of alleged rift between Hardik Pandya and Lasith Malinga sparked anger and outrage among the fans, saying that all-rounder was disrespecting former Sri Lanka pace bowling legend. He was also slammed for his change in attitude after becoming MI captain.

Here's how netizens react to Hardik Pandya's behaviour

This behaviour is not acceptable. — Adv. Jaylakshmi Shukla (@jaylak3_shukla) March 28, 2024

No one should give sympathy to him!!

He doesn't freaking care what's going on!! Only money matters to him!!

He is a worst worst human being



HARDIK KA BAAP DUBE — Sneha:) (@sunskie_45) March 28, 2024

Hardik doesn't have a long career in intl cricket and even in the upcoming IPLs. — Ritik Sharma (@imritik45) March 28, 2024

Why this mcd chhapri understands himself? After disrespecting many legends he is treating a legend like Malinga in this way. He must be jailed asap.



HARDIK KA BAAP DUBE pic.twitter.com/cGQKwTjPSS — Rohitified (@Pnicogen45) March 28, 2024

Lasith Malinga and Kieron Pollard is legend of cricket. They have done better than Hardik Pandya for their national team as well for Mumbai Indians too.

Asking them to leave chair is not good behaviour.

Unfortunately but it's fact, Hardik Pandya don't respect seniors. pic.twitter.com/ejoShhjgwl — Satya Prakash (@Satya_Prakash08) March 28, 2024

Lasitha Malinga single Yorker is equal then hardik whole career — fan of Hitman 💙💙 (@Chandra31657908) March 29, 2024

Itna zehar kaha se laate ho.. you don't have basic sense ya chatukari ke chakkar me wo bhi kho diye ? — Nikunj Patel (Modi ka Parivaar) (@Nikunjpatel1411) March 29, 2024

Hardik Pandya's captaincy was questioned after Mumbai Indians' thrashing defeat against SunRisers Hyderabad. The experts questioned the all-rounder for not bringing Jasprit Bumrah into the attack when Heinrich Klassen (80*) and Aiden Markram (42*) were going brutal on the MI bowling attack.

Pandya had a forgettable outing not just as a captain but as a player as well. With the ball, he picked a wicket while conceding 46 runs with an economy rate of 11.50 in four overs and with the, Hardik scored just 24 off 20 balls at a strike rate of 120.

Hardik Pandya will be scrutinized by Mumbaikars when Mumbai Indians take on Rajasthan Royals on April 1, Monday at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.