VIDEO: Mexico On The Boil As Protesting Teachers Bring Down Statues Of Football Stars Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026

Mexico's World Cup countdown was overshadowed by unrest. Protesting teachers clashed with police and brought down football-themed statues in Mexico City. The demonstrations took place near the Zócalo, where a major fan zone is being prepared for FIFA World Cup 2026. Authorities used tear gas to break up the crowd as tensions flared days before the tournament opener.

The protests are being led by Mexico's powerful teachers' unions, which have been demanding higher salaries, better pension benefits and changes to the country's education and retirement policies. Teachers argue that rising living costs and previous pension reforms have hurt their financial security, particularly after retirement.

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In viral videos on social media, images from the protest showed several giant football-themed sculptures that had been installed as part of the World Cup celebrations lying toppled on the ground. Some were defaced with graffiti, highlighting the growing tensions between the government and teachers' unions ahead of the global sporting event.

Statues of several star footballers were set up in the countdown to the global tournament, but now the mood has shifted dramatically with the onset of the protest. Mexico is co-hosting the World Cup alongside the United States and Canada and will play South Africa in the tournament's opening match at the Azteca Stadium on June 11.

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The teachers' union warned that demonstrations could continue throughout the World Cup if negotiations fail to produce a solution. Protesters are demanding better salaries and pension benefits, while President Claudia Sheinbaum has maintained that the government cannot fully meet some of the union's demands because of budget constraints.