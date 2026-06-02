'Historic Moment': Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Hails Inclusion Of 2 Players Of Indian Heritage In FIFA World Cup 2026 Squads

Shashi Tharoor celebrates the selection of Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid and Nishan Velupillay for FIFA World Cup 2026 squads, highlighting their Indian roots | X

New Delhi, June 2: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday hailed the inclusion of two players of Indian heritage in FIFA World Cup 2026 squads, calling it a "historic moment" for Indian football fans.

In a post on X, Tharoor highlighted the selection of Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid in Qatar's national team and Nishan Velupillay in Australia's 26-member World Cup squad.

"A historic moment for Indian football fans. As the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches, we will have two players of Indian heritage gracing the global stage," Tharoor wrote.

A historic moment for Indian football fans! As the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches, we will have two players of Indian heritage gracing the global stage. 🌏⚽



19-year-old winger Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid makes history as the first player of Indian origin selected for the Qatar… — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 2, 2026

Players with Indian roots make World Cup squads

The Congress leader noted that 19-year-old winger Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid had become the first player of Indian origin to be selected for Qatar's national team, pointing to his family roots in Kannur, Kerala.

"19-year-old winger Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid makes history as the first player of Indian origin selected for the Qatar national team, carrying the immense pride of his family roots in Kannur, Kerala. Meanwhile, Australia's 26-man squad features Melbourne Victory's dynamic 25-year-old winger Nishan Velupillay, whose origins are in Tamil Nadu," he added.

Tharoor recalls Vikash Dhorasoo's legacy

Tharoor also recalled the achievements of former France midfielder Vikash Dhorasoo, whose ancestors traced their roots to Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh before migrating to Mauritius and later France.

"They follow in the footsteps of Vikash Dhorasoo, the elegant and creative midfielder whose forefathers hailed from Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh (migrating to Mauritius and later to France), who played for the French National Team in the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany, winning a runners-up medal," the MP wrote.

Expressing pride in the achievements of the Indian diaspora, Tharoor said the growing presence of players with Indian roots on football's biggest stage was a matter of celebration.

Also Watch:

"Seeing the global Indian diaspora make its mark on football's grandest platform is an absolute joy. Best of luck to both young men as they head to North America," he said.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is scheduled to be held across the United States, Canada and Mexico, with teams from around the world set to compete in the expanded tournament from June 12.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)