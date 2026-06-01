VIDEO: Medical Emergency Turns Comical As Cart Collides With Player In Ecuador League Game

A football match in Ecuador produced one of the most unusual moments of the season. A medical cart, carrying an injured player, accidentally collided with a player forcing the game to be halted again. The wagon was making its way off the field when 36-year-old midfielder Edison Caicedo was hit, collapsing on the field.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The bizarre incident occurred during the 12th round of Ecuador's LigaPro Serie B clash between El Nacional and LDU Portoviejo. The match was in the 71st minute, with Portoviejo holding a 1-0 lead, when the medical vehicle became the centre of attention for all the wrong reasons.

The cart had entered the field to evacuate an injured player and was driving along the sideline towards the exit. As it passed near the team benches, it struck 36-year-old midfielder Edison Caicedo.

Caicedo had just finished speaking to a member of his coaching staff and was preparing to return to the field. With his back turned to the pitch while continuing the conversation, the veteran midfielder appeared completely unaware that the cart was approaching from behind.

The collision caught him off guard and appeared to impact his right knee. Caicedo immediately fell to the ground, prompting concern and disbelief among players and staff nearby. The incident sparked angry reactions from members of the coaching staff, who confronted the cart driver on the touchline.

Video footage of the incident quickly spread across social media, where fans struggled to decide whether the moment was shocking or comical. Many described it as one of the strangest scenes they had ever witnessed on a football field.

The unusual accident has since become a viral talking point among football supporters, with clips of the collision attracting widespread attention online. Fortunately, despite the dramatic nature of the incident, there were no reports of a serious injury to Caicedo.