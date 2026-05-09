VIDEO: Massive Storm Hits Local Cricket Tournament In Ratnagiri, Players Fall To Ground Amid Strong Winds | X | Amertha Rangankar

Ratnagiri, May 9: In a shocking incident, a local cricket tournament in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri was suddenly disrupted after strong winds and stormy weather hit the ground during the match. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media.

As per reports from FPJ correspondent Amertha Rangankar, the incident occurred on Saturday (May 9) during the Benegi Champions Trophy tournament. The tournament had to be halted due to the strong winds and stormy weather.

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The viral video shows dark clouds covering the sky as heavy winds blow across the ground. The players and the spectators present on the field can be seen in the video running for safety as the weather gets more dangerous.

Some cricketers were also seen losing balance and falling to the ground because of the powerful winds while trying to take cover.

The video also shows the trees swaying heavily due to the strong winds. The match had to be called off midway as the weather conditions worsened within a few minutes. There are no reports of any injuries in the incident.

The video of the incident is being widely shared on social media and the internet users are reacting to the sudden change in the weather during the cricket tournament. There are no reports of any major damages in the incident. However, the storm has created panic among the players and the villagers.