Weather ALERT! Powerful Dust Storm Hits Thane & Navi Mumbai Areas, Followed By Heavy Rains In Panvel - VIDEOS

Mumbai: A powerful dust storm hit Thane and Navi Mumbai areas on Saturday evening. Scary visuals from Dombivali, Ulwe, and Panvel showed the sky covered with a huge dust cloud, strong winds, and reduced visibility on roads, causing inconvenience to residents and commuters.

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According to updates shared by Mumbai Rains on its handle on X, the storm reportedly occurred between 3.45 pm to 4.30 pm. Videos posted by residents on social media showed intense wind activity. One user said, "Very strong dust storm in Dombivali's 90 feet road."

In Navi Mumbai's Panvel, a resident described sudden darkness-like conditions as the storm hit, with strong winds lifting dust across the area. He added that the traffic movement was also reportedly slowed in areas of Panvel. A dust storm was also reported in Navi Mumbai's Ulwe area.

By around 5.15 pm, following the dust storm, Panvel experienced heavy rain, as shared in a video by Mumbai Rains.

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