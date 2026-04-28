VIDEO: Marcus Stoinis Goes Berserk, Smashes 24 Runs In Final Over En Route 22-Ball 62 In PBKS VS RR

Marcus Stoinis smashed his first 50 of IPL 2026 against RR |

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis smashed a stunning 22-ball 62 to power Punjab Kings to a massive 222/4 batting first in Mullanpur. Stoinis put on a six-hitting display, smashing as many as 6 during his stay at the crease. Nicknamed The Hulk, Stoinis smashed 24 runs off the final over by Brijesh Sharma to en route his first half-century in IPL 2026.

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Stoinis powers Punjab Kings

Marcus Stoinis walked into bat with Punjab Kings at 144/3 in 14 overs. With Shreyas Iyer struggling to find momentum, Stoinis took the onus on himself to push through the PBKS score.

Stoinis has had limited time in the crease this season and initially took his time before breaking loose with a maximum off Yash Raj Punja. The Australia did not look back, with a six and a boundary off Nandre Burger.

In the final two overs, Stoinis hit four sixes and three boundaries to smash his first half-century of the season. The all-rounder reached the milestone in 20 balls, the fastest of his IPL career.

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Punjab Kings post 222/4

Hosts Punjab Kings posted 222 for 4 against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match on Tuesday. Invited to bat, opener Prabhsimran Singh scored 59 up front while Marcus Stoinis provided the final flourish with an unbeaten 62 off 22 balls. For the Royals, Yash Punja picked up two wickets.