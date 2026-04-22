VIDEO: LSG Skipper Rishabh Pant Dives Upside Down In A Failed Run Out Attempt During RR Clash In Lucknow

LSG Skipper Rishabh Pant Dives Upside Down In A Failed Run Out Attempt During RR Clash In Lucknow | X

Lucknow, April 22: Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant on Wednesday dived upside down showing his athleticism in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Rajasthan Royals at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. In a failed run out attempt, Rishabh Pant out himself on the line and jumped upside down to grab the ball during the run out attempt. The video of his superb fielding skills has gone viral on social media.

The incident occurred when Rajasthan Royal's were batting and a confusion took place between the batters while running the second run. As the throw came from the deep, Pant had to adjust quickly. He stretched forward to collect the throw in an awkward position, flipping his body upside down as he tried to break the stumps. He almost lost his balance and both his legs were in the air as he reached for the ball.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Despite his magnificent effort, the run out chance was lost as Pant could not control himself and broke the stump before even collecting the ball. He passed the ball to another fielder who pulled a stump out after collecting the ball. However, the decision was given not out as the batter managed to reach inside the crease safely on time.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Currently, LSG is struggling in their chase as Rajasthan Royals managed to score a below par score of 159/6 in their first 20 overs. Ravindra Jadeja scored the highest score for the team with 43 not out. However, LSG have lost three early wickets within the Powerplay, making the chase complicated from themselves.