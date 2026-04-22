LSG Vs RR: Lucknow Super Giants Captain Rishabh Pant Wins Toss, Opts To Bowl First Against Rajasthan Royals |

Lucknow, April 22: Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to bowl first in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against Rajasthan Royals at the Ekana International Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday. Both teams are eager to find momentum with a win as they have entered the encounter with consecutive loses in previous games.

It's a meeting of two teams trying to steady their campaigns, though they come from different positions on the points table. Rajasthan Royals had strong momentum with four consecutive wins but have slipped slightly after back-to-back losses.

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Lucknow Super Giants, meanwhile, are under more pressure. After winning two games early on, they have gone on to lose three in a row and need a quick turnaround to stay in the race.

Squads

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Kuldeep Sen, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Yash Raj Punja, Adam Milne, Sushant Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Mohsin Khan, Abdul Samad, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Matthew Breetzke, Mayank Yadav, Himmat Singh, George Linde, Josh Inglis, Anrich Nortje, Arjun Tendulkar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Maharaj Singh, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari