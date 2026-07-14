VIDEO: Lamine Yamal Responds To Ex-Spanish PM Mariano Rajoy's Racist Remarks Against French Team Ahead Of Semi-Final

Lamine Yamal Responds To Ex-Spanish PM Mariano Rajoy's Racist Remarks Against French Team Ahead Of Semi-Final | X

Spanish football star Lamine Yamal has spoken out against controversial comments made by Mariano Rajoy, the former Prime Minister of Spain. The drama unfolded right before Spain and France face off in the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final on Wednesday, July 15. Instead of focusing on the rivalry, Yamal used the moment to highlight how sports can unite people.

"If football serves any purpose, it's to integrate. There's no better example of integration than France and Spain," Yamal said.

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What Did The Former Prime Minister Say?

Writing for a Spanish newspaper, Mariano Rajoy described the French national football team as a "very high-level squad. Of course, without Frenchmen."

His comments appeared to target the African heritage of many players on the French team. In the same article, Rajoy also took a political dig at the political left in Spain.

The Backlash

Rajoy's comments quickly sparked accusations of racism and drew heavy criticism from politicians in both countries.

In France, political leaders called his words "blatant racism" and a "grave insult" to the French team and the country.

In Spain, Leaders also condemned the remarks.

Despite the pre-match tension, Yamal's response focused entirely on how both the French and Spanish squads are great examples of people from different backgrounds coming together to succeed.