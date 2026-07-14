France Vs Spain Live Streaming: FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Prediction, Team News, Lineups & Kick-off Time

France and Spain are set to lock horns in a blockbuster FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The winner will secure a place in the final and move one step closer to lifting football's biggest trophy. Both European giants have impressed throughout the tournament, setting up one of the most anticipated clashes of the competition.

France have made it to the final in the previous two editions, having won the tournament in 2018 before going down to Argentina in 2022. Spain meanwhile are playing just their second WC semi-final. La Roja's last semis appearance came in 2010, when they won the tournament. It is a repeat of the 2024 Euro semis, where Spain prevailed and went onto win the tournament.

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France have been one of the standout teams in the tournament, winning all three of their group-stage matches against Senegal, Iraq, and Norway. Didier Deschamps' side continued their dominant run by defeating Sweden in the Round of 32 before overcoming Paraguay in the Round of 16. Les Bleus then produced another convincing performance to eliminate Morocco in the quarter-finals and book their place in the last four.

Spain began their World Cup campaign with a surprise goalless draw against Cabo Verde before bouncing back strongly. They topped their group after victories over Saudi Arabia and Uruguay and then comfortably defeated Austria in the Round of 32. The Spaniards showed resilience in the knockout rounds as late goals from Mikel Merino helped them edge past Portugal and Belgium.

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Read Also France Vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Road To The Last Four And Performance So Far

France vs Spain predicted XI

France XI: Mike Maignan; Jules Kounde, Ibrahima Konate, William Saliba, Theo Hernandez; Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise.

Spain XI: Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Cubarsi, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Pedri, Fabian Ruiz; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Nico Williams.

France vs Spain prediction

France possess immense attacking quality and have looked clinical throughout the tournament, while Spain have grown stronger with every knockout match. The contest is expected to be closely fought, with both teams boasting world-class talent in every department.

Prediction: France 2-1 Spain

France vs Spain live streaming

The FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final between France and Spain will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday, July 15. Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the match on the Zee5 app and website with a valid subscription. The match will also be telecast live on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels.