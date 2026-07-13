France Vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Road To The Last Four And Performance So Far | X

France and Spain are set to face each other in a blockbuster FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final at Dallas Stadium on Wednesday, July 15. Both teams have enjoyed strong campaigns but their journeys to the last four have been very different.

France have relied on their powerful attack and have scored 16 goals in the tournament so far. Spain, meanwhile, have controlled games through possession and a strong defence, scoring 11 goals and conceding only once.

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France's Road To The Semi-Finals

France enter the semi-final as the No. 1 ranked team in the world. Les Bleus have scored 16 goals and conceded only two on their way to the last four.

Kylian Mbappe has been France's biggest star at the tournament, scoring eight goals and providing three assists. He has formed a dangerous attacking partnership with Ousmane Dembele while Michael Olise and Desire Doue have also added more options to the French attack.

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France booked their place in the semi-finals with a 2-0 win over Morocco in the quarter-finals. Their defence also delivered a strong performance with Morocco unable to register a shot on target until the 81st minute.

However, Mbappe's fitness remains a concern after he was forced off against Morocco following a late injury scare.

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Spain's Road To The Semi-Finals

Spain have reached the last four with a strong defence and control in midfield. La Roja have scored 11 goals while conceding only one in the tournament.

Spain also went on a run of 649 consecutive minutes without conceding a goal. Their ability to control possession and limit the opposition's chances has been a major part of their World Cup campaign.

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Mikel Merino has played a key role in Spain's knockout-stage journey. The midfielder scored late winning goals against Portugal in the Round of 16 and Belgium in the quarter-finals.

Spain defeated Belgium 2-1 in the quarter-finals to book their place in the semi-finals. They also made history by starting two teenagers Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi in a World Cup knockout match.

Spain will enter the semi-final on a 36-game unbeaten run across all competitions.

France vs Spain: Semi-Final Numbers

France have scored more goals in the tournament with 16 compared to Spain's 11. However, Spain have the better defensive record, having conceded just one goal compared to France's two.

France reached the semi-finals after beating Morocco 2-0, while Spain secured their place in the last four with a 2-1 victory over Belgium.

The semi-final will bring together France's powerful attack and Spain's strong possession-based football with a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at stake.