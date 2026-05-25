VIDEO: Kuldeep Yadav's Angry Reaction After Abhishek Porel Drops Catch For Hat-Trick Goes Viral

Kuldeep Yadav returned to form in Delhi Capitals' final IPL 2026 game against KKR at Eden Gardens. Playing against his former team, Kuldeep was pumped and almost got a hat-trick only for keeper Abhishek Porel to drop a catch. The leg-spinner was angry and his animated reaction has since gone viral on social media.

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Kuldeep nearly gets a hat-trick

Kuldeep Yadav has struggled for form this season and was benched for the last few games. However, with Delhi Capitals playing their last game against KKR, Axar Patel brought his left-arm wrist spinner back into the mix.

Kuldeep struck off successive deliveries to dismiss the well set Ajinkya Rahane and then Rinku Singh for a first ball duck. On the hat-trick ball, he induced an edge from Tejasvi Dahiya's bat, only for Abhishek Porel to drop it.

Kuldeep Yadav's agony at the dropped chance was visible as he roared in disapointment. His reaction has since gone viral on social media.

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Reflecting on the missed opportunity, Kuldeep said, “It happens in the game, and I’m very happy with the performance, to be very honest. Getting a hat-trick or not is just part of the game, but the way I bowled, I’m pleased now.”

DC ended their league campaign on a high, successfully defending 204 to register their seventh win of the season and finish sixth on the points table. KKR finished seventh, just below them, with six wins.