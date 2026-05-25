Gujarat Titans Pacer Ishant Sharma Loses Cool At Fan For Misbehaving In Dharamshala Ahead Of IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 | VIDEO

Gujarat Titans Pacer Ishant Sharma Loses Cool At Fan For Misbehaving | X

Dharamshala, May 23: Gujarat Titans pacer Ishant Sharma grabbed attention after a video of him reacting angrily to a fan outside a restaurant in Dharamshala went viral on social media ahead of the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1. The incident reportedly occurred during the team's off day as several Gujarat Titans players and support staff stepped out to relax before the crucial playoff clash.

The video was shot by a bystander who was waiting outside the restaurant. The person recording can be heard saying, "Kisi anpadh ne bad comment kar diya tha, bhai aisa mat kiya karo. Hamare area mein agar players aate hai toh unki respect kiya karo."

The viral video shows Ishant Sharma, Rahul Tewatia and Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra visiting a restaurant in Dharamshala when the incident occurred. It can be seen in the video that Ishant was in a hurry while leaving the place when a person from the crowd passed a comment at him.

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The senior Indian pacer was seen getting upset after hearing the remark and reacting to the situation angrily. He stopped, turned around and is seen yelling at the fan for the misbehaviour. His security guards were also seen shouting at the fan over the incident.

The video quickly went viral on social media platforms, with fans sharing different reactions to the incident. Gujarat Titans have already secured a place in Qualifier 1 after finishing second in the IPL 2026 points table. The team is now preparing for one of its biggest matches of the season as they look to book a direct place in the IPL 2026 final.