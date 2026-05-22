IPL 2026 Playoffs Race: RCB Seal Top 2 Spot, To Face Gujarat Titans In Qualifier 1 On May 26 In Dharamshala

RCB entered their final league game of IPL 2026 against SRH having already qualified for the playoffs. Rajat Patidar and Co however needed to secure their place in the Top 2, to earn an extra shot at making the final. Chasing 256 to win, RCB needed to score more than 166 to confirm their top 2 spot, which do so with ease in Hyderabad.

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A top-two finish carried significant value, giving teams an additional chance to reach the final through Qualifier 1. RCB's task was straightforward — while chasing a mammoth target of 256, they needed to score more than 166 runs to officially lock their place in the top two.

The Bengaluru side responded positively under pressure and comfortably crossed the required milestone, ending any uncertainty around their position in the standings. Despite the steep target, RCB's batters kept the scoreboard moving and ensured the qualification equation never became complicated.

The result means RCB will now take on Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 on May 26 in Dharamshala. The winner of that clash will advance directly to the IPL 2026 final, while the losing side will still have another opportunity through Qualifier 2.

For Patidar and his side, the top-two finish could prove decisive. Teams finishing in the top two historically enjoy a major advantage in the IPL playoffs format due to the extra cushion it provides.

RCB will now shift their attention toward Dharamshala, where they will hope to carry their momentum into the knockout stage and take one step closer to ending their long wait for an IPL title.

SRH to play Eliminator

Sunrisers Hyderabad finish third on net run-rate despite their win over RCB on Friday. The Orange Army await the confirmation of their opponent, which could take up until Sunday with Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings all in contention. The Eliminator will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.