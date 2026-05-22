IPL 2026 Playoffs Race: What Happens If SRH Wins Against RCB Today?

SRH and RCB have both qualified for the IPL 2026 playoffs heading into the contest in Hyderabad. However, a place in the top 2 is still in play, for an extra opportunity to try and reach the IPL 2026 final. SRH need to win by a large margin to leapfrog RCB in terms of NRR and make the Qualifier 1.

RCB are at the top of the IPL 2026 points table with 18 points in 13 games, while SRH are at third with 16 points. A win for SRH will tie them with RCB and GT at 18 points. SRH will need to a huge win to leapfrog RCB and GT to qualify in the top 2.

How can SRH qualify in IPL 2026 top 2?

With SRH batting first against RCB, their route to a top-two finish depends entirely on the margin of victory. Pat Cummins' side need a huge win to significantly improve their Net Run Rate and move up the standings. The bigger the first-innings total, the larger the required winning margin becomes.

According to the qualification scenario, if SRH score between 84-106 runs, they must win by 83 runs. A total of 107-130 requires an 84-run victory, while scores between 131-155 and 156-179 demand wins by 85 and 86 runs respectively. If SRH post 180-204, they need an 87-run win, while totals of 205-228 and 229-253 require margins of 88 and 89 runs respectively. In short, SRH need a crushing win over RCB to break into the top two.