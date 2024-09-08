 Video: KL Rahul Given Rousing Reception At Chinnaswamy Stadium As He Walks Out To Bat In Duleep Trophy
KL Rahul scored a valiant 57 for India A, but they lost to India B comprehensively.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, September 08, 2024, 05:19 PM IST
Team India keeper-batter KL Rahul was given a rousing reception as he walked out to bat on day 4 of the Duleep Trophy fixture between India A and India B at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. A section of fans let out massive shouts as the Karnataka-born cricketer emerged from the dressing room.

Is KL Rahul Staying With Lucknow Super Giants? Skipper Meets Owner Sanjiv Goenka Amid RCB...
Even as Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka has given strong indications about Rahul's retention ahead of IPL 2025, fans have wished for the opener to return to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) amid the reports floating around. It was with the Royal Challengers that the right-hander began his IPL career and was part of the squad when the franchise reached the final in 2016.

Rishabh Pant returns to form, KL Rahul's 57 in vain as India B register a 76-run win:

Meanwhile, India B capitalised well on their 90-run lead after bowling India A for 231 in their first innings. Pant and Sarfaraz Khan, both of who had failed in their first innings made 61 and 46, respectively to set the opposition a 275-run target.

With the ball, Yash Dayal starred with three wickets, while Mukesh Kumar and Navdeep Saini took two each. KL Rahul was the only batter to pass fifty for India A, making 57, while Akash Deep chipped in with a 42-ball 43, but they slumped to a commanding defeat.

