Video: KKR Captain Shreyas Iyer Hugs His Father At Mumbai Airport Before Leaving For Kolkata To Join IPL 2024 Camp

Shreyas Iyer hugging his father before entering the Mumbai Airport | Credits: Instagram/Viral Bhayani

After helping Mumbai win their 42nd Ranji Trophy triumph, Shreyas Iyer will now shift his focus towards IPL 2024 as he left for Kolkata to join Kolkata Knight Riders' camp ahead of the upcoming season of the tournament, slated to kick off on March 22.

Iyer will be leading Kolkata Knight Riders in the forthcoming IPL 2024. The 28-year-old was ruled out of the previous season of the cash-rich franchise T20 league due to back injury and Nitish Rana led KKR in his absence. However, Kolkata Knight Riders failed to qualify for the playoffs as the two-time IPL champions finished seventh in the league stage.

Shreyas Iyer will be joining the KKR camp, where other players have been assembled for the training session at Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. In a video shared by Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle, Iyer can be seen bidding adieu before entering the Mumbai Airport to jet off to Kolkata. Before entering the airport, he hugged his father, Santosh Iyer.

Kolkata Knight Riders acquired the services of Shreyas Iyer for INR 12.25 crore at the IPL 2022 Auction. Ahead of the IPL 2022, Kolkata-based franchise appointed him as skipper. Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, KKR finished 7th in the league and couldn't make it to the playoffs.

However, Iyer had a decent outing with the bat as he scored 401 runs, including 3 fifties, at an average of 30.34 and a strike rate of 134.56 in 14 matches.