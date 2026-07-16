VIDEO: Kieron Pollard Throws Ball At Steve Smith In Anger During MLC 2026 Eliminator; Heated Moment Caught On Camera

Kieron Pollard Throws Ball At Steve Smith In Anger During MLC 2026 Eliminator | X

A heated exchange between the cricket veterans Keiron Pollard and Steve Smith went viral on social media. The incident occurred after Pollard lost his cool during the MI New York's Major League Cricket (MLC) 2026 Eliminator against Washington Freedom after Steve Smith took him apart in an over. The video of the incident is being widely shared on social media.

The incident unfolded after Smith launched a brutal assault on Pollard, smashing him for three sixes in a single over. On the final delivery, Smith hit a mistimed shot straight back to the bowler.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A visibly frustrated Pollard fielded the ball and immediately fired it back at the Australian batter during his follow through. Smith dodged the throw just in time which led to a tense exchange of words between them before the umpires intervened.

The two players then exchanged a few words in the middle. Smith was seen smiling as Pollard walked towards him, before the on-field umpires stepped in to calm the situation and play resumed.

Despite the heated moment, Smith continued his brilliant innings. Along with Andries Gous, he added a massive 241-run partnership for the third wicket.

Both batters scored centuries as Washington Freedom chased down 267, completing the highest successful run chase in T20 cricket history.

Pollard's frustration came after a difficult outing in the field. Earlier in the innings, he injured the little finger on his left hand while attempting a catch that would have dismissed Smith.

The Australian batter also survived a run out chance and another dropped catch before going on to make the most of his chances.

Although MI New York lost the match, Pollard impressed with the bat. He smashed 64 off just 25 balls, including eight sixes and one four.

During his innings, he became only the second batter after Chris Gayle to hit 1,000 sixes in T20 cricket, reaching the milestone with a six off Saurabh Netravalkar.