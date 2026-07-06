MLC 2026: Dasun Shanaka Scripts History With First-Ever Double Hat-Trick As Seattle Orcas Beat Texas Super Kings | VIDEO | X

Dasun Shanaka created history in the Major League Cricket by taking the tournament's first-ever double hat-trick to help the Seattle Orcas beat the Texas Super Kings by nine runs.

Defending a low total of 121, Seattle looked under pressure as Texas needed just 15 runs in the final over with five wickets in hand. Shanaka then produced one of the best final overs in MLC history.

DASUN SHANAKA BRINGS THIS ONE HOME FOR THE ORCAS 🐋



The Texas Super Kings went into the last over needing just 15 runs, but Shanaka held them off and got the first double hat-trick in Cognizant Major League Cricket history 🎩 pic.twitter.com/vN3mkIAmwJ — Cognizant Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) July 6, 2026

The Sri Lankan all-rounder dismissed four batters in four consecutive balls, completing two hat-tricks in the tournament. His incredible spell turned the match around and sealed a famous win for Seattle.

His first wicket was Donovan Ferreira, whose stumps were knocked over by a slower ball. On the very next delivery, Calvin Savage mistimed another slower ball and was caught by Shimron Hetmyer at long-on.

Adam Milne then came to the crease with Texas still needing 10 runs from two balls. Shanaka forced an edge behind the wicket to complete his hat-trick.

On the final ball, Amshi de Silva went for a big shot but could only find Hetmyer at long-on. The catch gave Shanaka his fourth wicket in four balls, completing the first-ever double hat-trick in Major League Cricket history.

Seattle Orcas successfully defended 121 to register a thrilling nine-run victory, while Shanaka's remarkable bowling effort became one of the biggest moments in the league's history.