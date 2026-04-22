VIDEO: Kavya Maran's Reaction To Sunrisers Win Goes Viral, SRH Owner Celebrates With Venkatesh Daggubati In Hyderabad

SRH owner Kavya Maran has once again set the internet ablaze with her celebrations post victory on Tuesday going viral. Riding on Abhishek Sharma's century, Sunrisers claimed a much needed win in Hyderabad. Maran, who was in the stands, was seen enthusiastically celebrating alongside legendary actor Venkatesh Daggubati.

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Kavya's celebration goes viral

After SRH's win was confirmed, Daggubati was seen waving the SRH fans with gusto. Maran elatedly walked over and shook the veteran actor's hand to congratulate him on the result. As the celebrations continued, Kavya applauded the team on the ground, while being in all smiles over the result.

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SRH thrash Delhi Capitals after Abhishek Sharma show

Abhishek Sharma dismantled a lacklustre Delhi Capitals attack with a sensational unbeaten 135 off 68 balls, powering Sunrisers Hyderabad to a commanding 47-run win in Tuesday’s IPL clash. Batting on a flat Uppal surface, Abhishek dominated the bowlers, smashing 10 sixes and 10 fours to propel SRH to a massive 242 for 2.

Delhi’s chase never truly took off. While they reached 107 for 1 comfortably, a sharp middle-order collapse triggered by Sri Lanka’s Eshan Malinga (4/32) and Sakib Hussain (1/29) saw them slump to 107 for 4, derailing any hopes of a comeback. Axar Patel’s side eventually finished at 195 for 9, falling well short as SRH secured a comprehensive victory and climbed to third place in the points table.