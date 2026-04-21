VIDEO: Abhishek Sharma's Father, Kavya Maran Reaction Goes Viral After SRH Batter Drops 'Cold' Celebration After Century

Abhishek Sharma smashed the second highest score by an Indian in IPL history with a stunning 135 against the Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. Sharma put on a batting show, smashing 10 fours and 10 sixes at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad. After reaching his century, Abhishek celebrated in style, with his father and Kavya Maran elated in the stands.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

After reaching his century, Abhishek Sharma stood in the middle of the pitch and folded his hands in celebration. It is a celebration that mirrors the famous one by Chelsea forward Cole Palmer.

He then proceeded to showcase his 'L' to the crowd. Watching in the stands, SRH owner Kavya Maran jumped with joy applauding his efforts. Abhishek's parents were also in attendance, cheering on.