IPL 2026: SRH Owner Kavya Maran Applauds As Abhishek Sharma Smashes Half-Century In SRH VS DC Clash | VIDEO

Sunrisers Hyderabad got off to a perfect start in their clash against the Delhi Capitals at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium on Tuesday. Abhishek Sharma was at his very best, smashing a half-century in just 25 balls. Sharma's hitting exploits had his team owner in good spirits, who applauded the effort from the stands.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Sunrisers Hyderabad smashed 67 in 6 overs, with Abhishek and Travis Head both firing in all cylinders. While Head played a more sedate role, Abhishek was at his aggressive best, scoring at a strike-rate in excess off 200.

He reached his half-century in just 25 balls, his third of the season. SRH owner Kavya Maran, who was in the stands, stood up and applauded the left-hander's efforts at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Abhishek Sharma continues red hot form

Abhishek Sharma continued his good run of form at Hyderabad on Tuesday. The left-hander struck a 25-ball half-century to put the Delhi Capitals bowling attack on the back foot. Incidentally, it is the slowest of Abhishek Sharma’s six IPL 50s in Hyderabad.