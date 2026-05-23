VIDEO: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Bowled Out On First Ball While Playing Cricket At Stadium Foundation Laying Event | X

Bengaluru, May 23: A video has surfaced on social media in which Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is seen trying his hand at batting while playing cricket during the foundation laying ceremony of India's second largest international cricket stadium in Anekal on Saturday. The video is being widely shared on social media. The viral video shows that Siddaramaiah gets bowled out on the very first ball he faces at the event.

The viral video shows that Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah takes stance with the bat in his hand to face a delivery during the event. However, by the time his bat reaches the ball to defend, it passes through and hits the top of the stumps and the bails fall.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Siddaramaiah reacts to the incident, points towards the stumps and jokingly says something, however, it is not audible in the viral video. Later, he gives his autographs on few bats and the video ends.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for the international cricket stadium in Suryanagar in Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the project would help in the overall development of the region.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He said that the stadium would support sports, tourism, employment and economic growth in the area. The proposed stadium will have a seating capacity of 80,000 which will make it one of the biggest cricket stadiums in the country.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Chief Minister said that the stadium is being developed by the Karnataka Housing Board (KHB) using its own funds without financial help from the government.

He added that the project is a major step as KHB was earlier mainly involved in housing construction. Siddaramaiah also said that the development of roads and other infrastructure around the stadium would improve connectivity and boost nearby towns and businesses.