'Deeply Hurt Me': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Hints At Shifting 'Chinnaswamy Stadium' To Another Location After Benglauru Stampede Tragedy

Siddaramaiah (L). | (Image Credits: X)

Amid the outrage and growing concerns over 11 losing their lives in the stampede in Bengaluru during Royal Challangers Bengaluru's (RCB) IPL 2025 celebrations, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has issued a massive statement. The Chief Minister said he plans to shift the stadium to another location in the city, given the tragic event deeply hurt him.

According to the official release by the franchise, the bus parade was to take place at 5:00 PM. Instead, the celebrations turned to a tragic incident as the stampede claimed 11 lives and at least 33 were injured. Many were admitted to nearby hospitals as the organisers of the event have come under the scanner.

Speaking to reporters on June 9, Monday, here's what Siddaramaiah said:

"The government will look into shifting the cricket stadium to another location. Such an unpleasant incident should not happen under any government. Personally, this incident has deeply hurt me and my government."

The stadium is notably located in one of the busiest areas, with traffic becoming a nightmare when major cricketing events take place. Although the venue can seat only 35000 spectators, over 3 lakh stormed into the venue amid the celebrations. The tragic incident prompted the state government to suspend top police officials, including the commissioner.

RCB had announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh for families of the deceased:

Following the death of 11 during the Stampede, RCB released a statement announcing a compensation of ₹10 lakh for families of the deceased. The statement read:

"The unfortunate incident in Bengaluru yesterday has caused a lot of anguish and pain to the RCB family. As a mark of respect and a gesture of solidarity, RCB has announced a financial support of INR 10 lakh to each of the eleven families of the deceased. In addition, a fund called RCB Cares is also being created to support fans injured in this tragic incident. Our fans will always remain at the heart of everything that we do. We remain united in grief."