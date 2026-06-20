VIDEO: Jasprit Bumrah Wins Hearts After Stopping For Fan's Autograph Despite Getting Late To Pick Up Son From School

Jasprit Bumrah Wins Hearts After Stopping For Fan's Autograph Despite Getting Late To Pick Up Son From School | X

Mumbai, June 20: Indian fast bowler and Mumbai Indians cricketer Jasprit Bumrah won praise on the internet after a heart-warming gesture following a practice session. A video that has gone viral on social media shows Bumrah stopping to sign an autograph for a fan, even though he was in a hurry to pick up his son from school. Jasprit Bumrah took time and fulfilled the fan's wish.

The viral video shows that Bumrah initially apologised and explained that he could not stop because he had to collect his son from school. However, after noticing the fan's disappointment, the Indian pacer changed his mind, walked back and signed the autograph before leaving.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Bumrah's Honest Reply

In the viral video, Bumrah can be heard telling the fan that he was short on time and requesting him to return another day. "I don't have time right now. I need to pick up my son from school. Take it the day after tomorrow," Bumrah told the fan.

Moments later, the fast bowler returned, accepted the paper and signed the autograph after which the fan is seen delighted in the viral video.

Video Goes Viral

The video has quickly went viral across social media platforms with the fans praising Bumrah for balancing his family responsibilities while still taking time to make a supporter happy.

Many users called the gesture a reflection of Bumrah's humble personality, saying that despite being one of India's biggest cricket stars, he did not want to disappoint a young fan.

Bumrah Continues to Impress On and Off the Field

Jasprit Bumrah has earned a reputation as one of the world's leading fast bowlers through his performances for India across all formats. Off the field, moments like these have further strengthened his bond with cricket fans.