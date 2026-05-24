'Uff, I'm Genuinely So Forgetful...': Ram Charan Publicly Apologises To Mumbai Indians Star Jasprit Bumrah After Viral On-Stage Blunder

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Actor Ram Charan issued a public apology to Indian cricket star Jasprit Bumrah after an on-stage slip-up during the grand music launch event of his upcoming film Peddi in Bhopal. The incident quickly went viral on social media, prompting the actor to clarify that the mistake was completely unintentional.

During a light-hearted interaction at the event, Ram Charan was asked to describe several Indian cricketers in a few words. While speaking about Bumrah, the actor accidentally mixed up the cricketer’s name, leading to an awkward moment that immediately caught the attention of fans online. Videos of the interaction spread rapidly across social media platforms, with many users debating the incident.

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Soon after the clip began trending, Ram Charan took to social media to apologise to the star pacer. In his message, the actor admitted that he is “genuinely forgetful with names sometimes” and described the incident as a “genuine human error.” He also directly apologised to Bumrah for the mix-up, a gesture that was appreciated by many fans.

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The event itself was a star-studded affair featuring music maestro A. R. Rahman, actress Janhvi Kapoor, and the team behind Peddi. While the celebration was meant to promote the upcoming film, the unexpected moment involving Bumrah became one of the most talked-about highlights from the evening.

Despite the brief controversy, several fans online praised Ram Charan for immediately owning up to the mistake rather than ignoring it. Meanwhile, Bumrah himself has not publicly reacted to the incident yet. The Indian pacer continues to remain one of the most followed and respected cricketers in the country, with his performances constantly making headlines during the ongoing cricket season.