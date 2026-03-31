VIDEO: Jasprit Bumrah Seen Walking Over 'Indians'; Fan Urges Mumbai Indians To Write Only 'MI' On ground | X

Mumbai, March 31: A Mumbai Indians fan has come up with an urgent request after Indian pacer and MI star cricketer Jasprit Bumrah's video surfaced on social media. The fan asked the franchise to write only 'MI' on the ground during their matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The fan came up with the request after Jasprit Bumrah was spotted in the video while walking on 'Indians' written on the ground.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The social media user and Mumbai Indians fan shared the video on the internet with the caption, "Mumbai Indians should only write MI on ground with their normal MI logo. plz look into this @mipaltan." The video is being widely shared on social media, however, FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the video. The fan also tagged Mumbai Indians in the social media post.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mixed Reactions From Fans

The fans reacted to the social media post on the internet. Several users supported the concern, claiming that the team should avoid such placement of words in the ground, while others felt that it was not a big issue and asked the user to chill.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Social Media Reacts

A social media user said, "I can't understand why the dj outs on ganesh arti whenever mi is playing like are opponents religious enemies? I think the religion should be kept out completely." Another user said, "Don’t be so fragile man."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A fan also said, "@mipaltan Ignore this unemployed guy!" Another said, "America me unke flag ki chaddiya pehnte h… fir bhi vo developed nation h." A user also said, "Dude chill It’s not a big deal."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

No Official Response Yet

Mumbai Indians have not issued any official statement in connection with the matter so far. However, the incident has raised concerns among the fans and this also shows that even small details are observed by the fans during matches and practice sessions.