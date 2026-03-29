'Fear Of Bumrah Is Real': Viral Video Shows RCB Batters Face Net Bowler With Jasprit Bumrah-Like Action During IPL 2026

RCB are leaving no stone unturned in their preparations for IPL 2026. The defending champions kicked off their campaign with a dominant 6-wicket win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday. Now a viral video shows, the team's batters face a bowler with an action similar to Jasprit Bumrah.

Bumrah is perhaps the greatest bowler of his generation, having made an impact across formats. The fast bowler is crucial to Mumbai Indians and Team India, finishing as the joint leading wicket taker in India's T20 World Cup 2026 win.

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While unclear, the Bumrah-clone is likely to be Mahesh Kumar. Kumar has been around the IPL circuit for a while. Hailing from Karnataka, Kumar has often trained with RCB since 2018, helping batters get accustomed to facing Bumrah.

Bumrah's unsual action is a major part of his success, and Kumar's near mirror image imitation of the Mumbai Indians pacer offers a great deal of help in preparation. An engineering graduate, it was Ashish Nehra, then part of RCB's coaching set up, who spotted him and got him. Kumar also briefly served as net bowler for the Indian team.