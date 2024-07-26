VIDEO: Jake Fraser-McGurk Perfectly Mimics Steve Smith's Batting During Washington Freedom Practice Session Ahead Of MLC 2024 Qualifier

Australian swashbuckling batter Jake Fraser-McGurk has perfectly mimicked Washington Freedom skipper Steve Smith's batting on the sidelines of the team's practice session ahead of the MLC 2024 qualifier against San Francisco Unicorns at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Friday, July 26.

Steve Smith is one of the greatest batters in international cricket. However, the former Australia skipper has unique and unorthodox batting stances. Smith often keep his bat in the air compared to the traditional batters, who keep their bat on the ground before facing a delivery.

Smith's conventional style of batting has not just been effective but also entertaining. In a video posted by MLC on its Instagram handle, almost every player tried to mimic Steve Smith's batting but Jake Fraser-McGurk managed to get it perfectly.

Steve Smith has been in incredible form in the ongoing edition of the Major League Cricket. He has amassed 248, including 2 fifties, at an average of 49.60 and a strike rate of 142.52 in eight matches. His best performance came against Texas Super Kings, where he scored 57 off 40 balls at a strike rate of 142.50.

Washington Freedom defeat San Francisco Unicorns to qualify for MLC 2024 Final

Under the captaincy of Steve Smith, Washington Freedom made it to their first-ever Major League Cricket Final with a seven-wicket over San Francisco Unicorns in the Qualifier in Dallas.

After opting to bowl first, Washington Freedom bundled out San Franciso Unicorns for 145 in 19 overs. All-rounder Rachin Ravindra led the bowling attack with four wickets, while Marco Jansen picked three wickets. Saurabh Netravalkar contributed to Freedom's bowling with two wickets.

With a target of 146, Washington Freedpm chased it down the target in 15.3 overs. Freedom were reeling at 64/3 in 8.3 overs when Travis Head and Glenn Maxwell pulled the team out of the shambolic situation with an unbeaten 85-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Travis Head played a brilliant knock of 77 off 44 balls, while Glenn Maxwell contributed with an innings of 54 off 23 balls.