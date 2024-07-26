 VIDEO: Jake Fraser-McGurk Perfectly Mimics Steve Smith's Batting During Washington Freedom Practice Session Ahead Of MLC 2024 Qualifier
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVIDEO: Jake Fraser-McGurk Perfectly Mimics Steve Smith's Batting During Washington Freedom Practice Session Ahead Of MLC 2024 Qualifier

VIDEO: Jake Fraser-McGurk Perfectly Mimics Steve Smith's Batting During Washington Freedom Practice Session Ahead Of MLC 2024 Qualifier

Smith's conventional style of batting has not just been effective but also entertaining.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Friday, July 26, 2024, 02:01 PM IST
article-image

Australian swashbuckling batter Jake Fraser-McGurk has perfectly mimicked Washington Freedom skipper Steve Smith's batting on the sidelines of the team's practice session ahead of the MLC 2024 qualifier against San Francisco Unicorns at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Friday, July 26.

Steve Smith is one of the greatest batters in international cricket. However, the former Australia skipper has unique and unorthodox batting stances. Smith often keep his bat in the air compared to the traditional batters, who keep their bat on the ground before facing a delivery.

Smith's conventional style of batting has not just been effective but also entertaining. In a video posted by MLC on its Instagram handle, almost every player tried to mimic Steve Smith's batting but Jake Fraser-McGurk managed to get it perfectly.

Steve Smith has been in incredible form in the ongoing edition of the Major League Cricket. He has amassed 248, including 2 fifties, at an average of 49.60 and a strike rate of 142.52 in eight matches. His best performance came against Texas Super Kings, where he scored 57 off 40 balls at a strike rate of 142.50.

Read Also
'I Humbly Apologise': Kieron Pollard Meets Fan After MI New York Captain's Six Hits Her In MLC 2024...
article-image

Washington Freedom defeat San Francisco Unicorns to qualify for MLC 2024 Final

Under the captaincy of Steve Smith, Washington Freedom made it to their first-ever Major League Cricket Final with a seven-wicket over San Francisco Unicorns in the Qualifier in Dallas.

After opting to bowl first, Washington Freedom bundled out San Franciso Unicorns for 145 in 19 overs. All-rounder Rachin Ravindra led the bowling attack with four wickets, while Marco Jansen picked three wickets. Saurabh Netravalkar contributed to Freedom's bowling with two wickets.

With a target of 146, Washington Freedpm chased it down the target in 15.3 overs. Freedom were reeling at 64/3 in 8.3 overs when Travis Head and Glenn Maxwell pulled the team out of the shambolic situation with an unbeaten 85-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Travis Head played a brilliant knock of 77 off 44 balls, while Glenn Maxwell contributed with an innings of 54 off 23 balls.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Jake Fraser-McGurk Perfectly Mimics Steve Smith's Batting During Washington Freedom Practice...

VIDEO: Jake Fraser-McGurk Perfectly Mimics Steve Smith's Batting During Washington Freedom Practice...

Paris Olympics 2024: Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain Get Tough Opponents in Women's Boxing As Draws...

Paris Olympics 2024: Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain Get Tough Opponents in Women's Boxing As Draws...

'Yeh Relationship Bahut Special Hai': Suryakumar Yadav On His Bond With Gautam Gambhir Ahead Of Sri...

'Yeh Relationship Bahut Special Hai': Suryakumar Yadav On His Bond With Gautam Gambhir Ahead Of Sri...

'He's The Right Age Where He's Young': Ravi Shastri Backs Gautam Gambhir To Become Successful As...

'He's The Right Age Where He's Young': Ravi Shastri Backs Gautam Gambhir To Become Successful As...

Paris Olympics 2024: How Many Medals Will India Compete For At The Event?

Paris Olympics 2024: How Many Medals Will India Compete For At The Event?