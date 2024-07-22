'I Humbly Apologise': Kieron Pollard Meets Fan After MI New York Captain's Six Hits Her In MLC 2024 Match; Video

Kieron Pollard apologised to a fan. | (Credits: Twitter)

MI New York captain Kieron Pollard met the fan outside the ground after his six hurt her on the forearm following the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2024 match in Dallas. Pollard met her following the fixture, gifting her a signed cap and clicking a selfie with her as a video of the same emerged on social media.

The incident occurred in the 15th over of the innings as Spencer Johnson fired in a full delivery, targetting his pads. However, it played into the Trinidadian's hands as he whipped one over cow corner, with the six hitting the woman in the stands.

Checking up on the fan who got hit by a 6️⃣ off his bat 🤯 - all grace and heart, Polly 💙#OneFamily #MINewYork #CognizantMajorLeagueCricket | @KieronPollard55 @MLCricket pic.twitter.com/GmKQRf3VMV — MI New York (@MINYCricket) July 22, 2024

Later, Pollard met her and 'humbly apologised' to the woman and asked her partner to take good care of her.

Kieron Pollard and Rashid Khan combine to eliminate Los Angeles Knight Riders from MLC 2024:

Meanwhile, Pollard and Rashid Khan played instrumental roles in MI New York's four-wicket victory over the Los Angeles Knight Riders at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. While the Knight Riders got bowled out for 130, the run-chase wasn't completely smooth sailing for MI New York.

They had collapsed to 91-5 at one stage, but Pollard's 3 sixes in the 15th over swung the scales towards their side. In the end, Rashid Khan struck the winning runs in the 17th over as MI New York sneaked into the playoffs.