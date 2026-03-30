VIDEO: Israeli Footballer Menashe Zalka Opens Machine Gun Fire In Lebanon During Military Duty, Sparks Outrage

A video of an Israeli footballer shooting grenades in south Lebanon has sparked outrage on social media. Identified as Menashe Zalka, the 35-year-old is seen dressed in the Israeli army uniform and taking part in the ongoing US-Israel-Iran War.

Zalka captains Hapoel Hadera in the Israeli Premier League and enlisted in the army’s paratrooper brigade as a reserve, according to reports in Israeli media. In the viral video, he was seen opening fire with a machine gun and also seen launching grenades in South Lebanon.

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Before the current war, Zalka has previously been part of Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza, where he was among the reserves “for hundreds of days”.

"Menashe Zelka, captain of the Hapoel Hadera soccer team uses a grenade launcher on a Hezbollah structure in southern Lebanon. The footballer enlisted in the Paratroopers, sacrificing prime career years, and continues serving in reserves since his discharge, repeatedly pausing his playing career," Israel’s Channel 14 wrote while sharing the clip.

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Football fans across the globe have voiced strong anger, with many branding Zalka’s actions as “deeply disturbing” and demanding answers over what they see as a lack of response from FIFA. The controversy has sparked widespread debate on social media, where supporters and analysts alike are questioning whether football’s governing authorities are doing enough to address the conduct of players linked to sensitive geopolitical situations.