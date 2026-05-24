VIDEO: Ishan Kishan’s Awkward-Funny Moment Goes Viral After SRH Dressing Room Confusion

Ishan Kishan was left red faced after a moment from the Sunrisers Hyderabad dressing room went viral. Coach James Franklin was praising an unnnamed player for his consistent performances, with Ishan Kishan in the spotlight. The wicket-keeper got up from his seat at the call of Ishan, only for it to be for teammate Eshan Malinga. Kishan's priceless reaction has since gone viral.

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The incident unfolded during a team meeting when SRH coach James Franklin began praising a player for his consistency and contributions. As Franklin started speaking and mentioned “Ishan…”, the camera immediately focused on Kishan, who appeared convinced the appreciation was headed his way.

Kishan could be seen preparing to rise from his seat, wearing the expression of a player about to receive recognition in front of teammates. But within seconds came the twist.

Franklin completed the name — and it turned out he was actually referring to Eshan Malinga.

The realisation triggered laughter in the room, while Kishan’s sheepish reaction instantly became the highlight of the video. Fans online were quick to pick up on the moment, sharing clips and memes about the confusion caused by the similar-sounding names.

Both Ishan and Eshan have played pivotal roles as Sunrisers Hyderabad confirmed their place in the IPL 2026 playoffs. Kishan is fifth on the Orange Cap list, scoring 569 runs in 14 games this season.

Malinga meanwhile is also 5th in the Purple Cap list. The Sri Lankan pacer is SRH's leading wicket taker this season, having struck 19 wickets.